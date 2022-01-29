Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 38 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

