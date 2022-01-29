Syncona (LON:SYNC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.60 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.44). 303,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 665,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.50).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.76) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.76) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

