Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

UPS stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

