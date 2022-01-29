Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $4.82 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Workiva worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.57 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

