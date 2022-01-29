Caption Management LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

