Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

