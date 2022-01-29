Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -202.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.63.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

