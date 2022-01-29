Primecap Management Co. CA Has $172.31 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Xencor worth $172,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 335.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Xencor by 49.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.45 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

