Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,754 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

