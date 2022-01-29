Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $560.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

