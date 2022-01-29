Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

