GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,891 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 345,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

