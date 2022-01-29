GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

