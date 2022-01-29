Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

