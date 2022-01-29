China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 1,442.7% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

