NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NBTB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 185,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.