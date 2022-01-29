Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.