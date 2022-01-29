Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $29.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
