Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in January

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Royal Financial stock remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Friday. Royal Financial has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

Get Royal Financial alerts:

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.