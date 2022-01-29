Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Posts Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%.
CCB stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $46.96. 45,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,888. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
