First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

