Connectome Reaches Market Capitalization of $151,124.30 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Connectome has a total market cap of $151,124.30 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

