Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

