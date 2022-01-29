NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.53

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.53 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 11684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.83.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.