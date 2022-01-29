Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04. 9,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
The company has a market cap of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
