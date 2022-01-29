Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.04. 9,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 853,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a market cap of $857.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

