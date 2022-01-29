Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,252,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 11,449,217 shares.The stock last traded at $175.98 and had previously closed at $178.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

