BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,220,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,848 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $401,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

