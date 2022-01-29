Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 360,300 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 4.72% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $324,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,412,848,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 116,509 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

