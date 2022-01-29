Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $271.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

