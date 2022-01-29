Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.