Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,536 shares of company stock worth $1,209,962 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markforged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 1,873,977 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at $16,400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $887,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,269. Markforged has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51.

