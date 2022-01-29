Critical Comparison: Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) vs. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Digital China has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital China and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital China N/A N/A N/A Corsair Gaming 6.12% 30.59% 11.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital China and Corsair Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital China $2.55 billion 0.35 $79.01 million N/A N/A Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.02 $103.22 million $1.20 15.39

Corsair Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digital China and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A Corsair Gaming 0 4 4 0 2.50

Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.80%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Digital China.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Digital China on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients. The Smart Industry Chain Business segment offers logistics and e-commerce supply chain services. The [email protected] City Business segment builds a city-wide big data platform for the city to solve medical, transportation, energy supply, and social security issues. The Investing Business segment provides mergers and acquisitions, equity investment, and specialized capital operations, such as investment incubation. The Other Business engages in the investment and sale of properties; financial licensing; integration of resources of financial institutions, such as banking, insurance, securities, and trusts; and provision of financial services, such as micro-credit loan, leasing, factoring, etc. to internal and external customers. It also engages in data integration and management software sales businesses; development and construction of science and technology park; provision of systems integration and network optimization services; and sale of financial specialized equipment and surveying service software. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

