BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0037

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $53,223.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

