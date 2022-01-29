Wintrust Investments LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

