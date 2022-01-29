Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC opened at $21.62 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.