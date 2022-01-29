Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,252,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

NYSE:SPG opened at $146.40 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

