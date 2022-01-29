Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.09. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

