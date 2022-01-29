Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

