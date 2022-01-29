Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 105 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 3.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

