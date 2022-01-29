Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

VICI stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

