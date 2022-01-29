Anqa Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Anqa Management LLC lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 78.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218,621 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 2.6% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anqa Management LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 158,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

