Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $60.95 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $60,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

ARE stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

