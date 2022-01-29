Empirical Finance LLC Buys 206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average is $230.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.19 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

