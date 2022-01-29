Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $261,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

