The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 1.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

