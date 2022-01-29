Cpwm LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.