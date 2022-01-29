Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

BAX opened at $85.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

