Cpwm LLC Acquires 4,086 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 73,952 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

