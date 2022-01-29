Cpwm LLC Invests $890,000 in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,614,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:MCG opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

