KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $366.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average of $369.66. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

Get KLA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.