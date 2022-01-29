Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $2,737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.15 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Several analysts have commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

